Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.03

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.03 and last traded at $182.87, with a volume of 1669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.41.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.