William Blair Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

