Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,106. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

