FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.08. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

