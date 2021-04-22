Bangor Savings Bank Sells 262 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $116,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. 23,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.04 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

