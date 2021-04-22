Personal Wealth Partners Has $515,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IYR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $98.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

