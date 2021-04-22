Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

