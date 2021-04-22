Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 450 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,399. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

