Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 59,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,385. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.