Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWDRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.79. 69,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

