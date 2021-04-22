Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $258.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

