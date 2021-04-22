Unison Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.11. 90,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.