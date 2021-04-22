Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,609.23.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $834.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

