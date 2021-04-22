NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.21. 796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

