NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 19,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,039 shares of company stock worth $6,478,874. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

