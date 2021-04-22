UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.
UFPI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. 5,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,014. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.
In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.