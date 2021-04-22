UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. 5,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,014. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.