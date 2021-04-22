Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,192.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

