LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 73,690 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,690 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Etsy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

