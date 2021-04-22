Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.37. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,215. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

