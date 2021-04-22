MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 29,461 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 262.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.14 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average is $279.43.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.