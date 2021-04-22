CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,984.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $125,984.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00740205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00096902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.93 or 0.08225740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051316 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

