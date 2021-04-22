ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.89 million and $249,319.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.51 or 1.00272499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00151323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

