Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

