Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.69.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.