Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

BHLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

