BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $61.86

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.86, but opened at $60.50. BHP Group shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 30,357 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

