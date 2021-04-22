Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.68 Million Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 1,044,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

