Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

