Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.30. 8,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

