Edmp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 241.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $99.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

