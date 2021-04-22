Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 705,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 12,400,218 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

