Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 788,435 shares.The stock last traded at $10.61 and had previously closed at $10.24.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

