Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 5.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.10. 6,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,447,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.