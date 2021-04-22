Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 2,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viant Technology stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.