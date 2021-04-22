Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 175,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,850. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

