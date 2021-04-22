Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

NYSE SPOT traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.24. 17,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

