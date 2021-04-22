BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $925.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $850.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $753.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

