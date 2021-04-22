Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €171.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.38 ($180.45).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded down €1.35 ($1.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €146.00 ($171.76). 517,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €140.88 and a 200 day moving average of €138.11.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.