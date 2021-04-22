Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 7,712 Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

