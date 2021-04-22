Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 232.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

