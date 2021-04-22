Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.28. 184,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $628.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

