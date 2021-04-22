Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 86 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $3,044,000. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 23,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $529.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.01 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.60.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

