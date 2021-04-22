BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $86.66. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

