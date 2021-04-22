Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.07. 4,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,596. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

