Analysts Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Price Target at €60.38

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.77 ($71.49).

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €58.78 ($69.15). 1,460,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.76.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

