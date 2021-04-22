Analysts Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Price Target at €60.38

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.77 ($71.49).

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.47 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €58.78 ($69.15). 1,460,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.76.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

