Analysts Set Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) PT at $44.40

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.