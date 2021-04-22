Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $50.75

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KLIC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.10. 14,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,857. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

