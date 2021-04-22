Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) PT at $30.50

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,313. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

