NEST Protocol Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $85.63 million and $7.58 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,620,841 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

