V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $265.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.91 and a 200 day moving average of $233.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

